Saudi's Naimi sees oil market "stabilising itself"

| VIENNA
VIENNA Nov 26 OPEC leader Saudi Arabia
signalled on Wednesday it was unlikely to push for a major
change in oil output at the producer group's meeting this week,
a day after Russia refused to cooperate in any production cut
and threatened to unleash an oil price war.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said he expected the oil
market "to stabilise itself eventually" but did not comment on
four-country talks with Russia held on Tuesday.
OPEC's meeting on Thursday will be one of the most crucial
in recent years, with oil prices having tumbled some 30 percent
since June to below $79 per barrel due to booming U.S. shale oil
output and slower global economic growth.
OPEC usually faces huge tensions from within but as talks
over Iran's nuclear programme ended with no breakthrough on
Monday, most members felt relief they will not have to deal with
a deluge of Iranian oil, currently hit by Western sanctions.
Non-OPEC member Russia, which produces 10.5 million barrels
per day (bpd) or 11 percent of global oil, came to Tuesday's
meeting amid hints it might agree to cut output as it is
suffering from oil's price fall and Western sanctions over
Ukraine.
But as the meeting with Naimi and officials from Venezuela
and non-OPEC member Mexico ended on Tuesday, Russia's most
influential oil official, state firm Rosneft's head
Igor Sechin, emerged with a surprise message - Russia will not
reduce output even if oil falls to $60 per barrel.
He added that he expected low oil prices to do more damage
to producing nations with higher costs, in a clear reference to
the shale oil boom in the United States.
Sechin's suggestion that Russia - in desperate need of oil
prices above $100 per barrel to balance its budget - was ready
for an oil price war took many at OPEC by surprise.
"Gulf states are less bothered about a price drop compared
to other OPEC members," an OPEC source close to Gulf thinking
said, adding that non-OPEC members ultimately needed to cut
output if they expected the group to defend prices.
OPEC produces 30 million bpd, or a third of global oil. Its
own publications have shown in recent months that global supply
will exceed demand by over 1 million bpd in the first half of
next year.
While the statistics speak in favour of a cut, the build-up
to the OPEC meeting on Thursday has seen one of the most heated
debates in years about the next policy step for the group.
While price hawks such as Venezuela have urged an immediate
output cut to support prices, some Saudi officials told private
briefings in recent months that the kingdom was prepared to
withstand low oil prices - possibly $70 per barrel - for a
prolonged period.
Those messages have sparked conspiracy theories ranging from
Saudis seeking to curtail the U.S. oil boom, which needs high
prices to remain profitable, to Riyadh looking to undermine Iran
and Russia due to their support of Saudi's arch-enemy, Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
"I think even Saudi Arabia doesn't know yet whether a cut
can be achieved," said Virendra Chauhan, an analyst at the
Energy Aspects think tank.
