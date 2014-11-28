UPDATE 2-Despite OPEC blow, Venezuela says to push until oil at $100

(Adds comments by president Nicolas Maduro)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS Nov 27 Venezuela will keep campaigning
until oil prices rebound to $100 per barrel, president Nicolas
Maduro said on Thursday night after OPEC refused to cut output
as the cash-strapped South American country had aggressively
pushed for.
Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer members of the OPEC
oil exporter group for production cuts to arrest a slide in
global prices, sending benchmark crude plunging to a fresh
four-year low of around $71.25.
The decision is a blow to Venezuela's flailing economy,
widely believed to be in recession, and also highlights the
country's diminished influence in OPEC, which it helped found.
But Maduro said the country with the world's largest crude
reserves is undeterred.
"We didn't achieve it for now, but we will and we will keep
trying until oil prices are where they're meant to be, around
$100 per barrel," he said at a military event, estimating the
oil price slump had curbed Venezuela's revenues by up to 40
percent.
To be sure, the country has an upward battle to win over the
wealthy Gulf states that have made clear they are ready to ride
out the weak prices.
The prospect of continued low oil prices, however, is
disastrous for Venezuela, which is grappling to pay debt arrears
to private companies ranging from airlines to oil partners,
finance expensive social programs, and make major bond payments.
Earlier on Thursday, Venezuela's Foreign Minister and top
OPEC representative Rafael Ramirez vowed to maintain contact
with OPEC and non-OPEC countries to monitor markets.
"We have agreed to work toward (price) stability and work to
maintain contact with non-OPEC countries, which is very
important," he said in an interview with Latin American regional
television station Telesur from Vienna, referring to
conversations with oil producers Mexico and Russia that are not
part of the group.
But Ramirez's comments were a far cry from the interview he
gave Telesur earlier this month from Iran, one of several stops
on his unsuccessful global tour to shore up support for an OPEC
cut.
Then, a confident-looking Ramirez, until September the
country's oil minister and head of state oil company PDVSA
, told Venezuelans a consensus for an output cut was
in the works.
"The issue isn't even the reduction but rather how much," he
had said.
