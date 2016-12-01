Oil price rally likely short-lived as OPEC deal not enough to reduce glut

* Production cuts, if implemented, still not enough to
Dec 1 The oil price rally sparked by an
OPEC-Russia deal to cut output is likely to be short-lived, say
traders in Asia, because the agreement may only draw more
supplies from storage tanks and more crude shipments from the
United States.
And even without increased supplies from elsewhere, if the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
Russia do reduce production by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd)
as pledged, the cuts would not be deep enough to shrink a glut
that began to build in mid-2014, traders said.
"The cut by OPEC will be largely offset by increases in U.S.
production where the rig count has already increased," said
India Oil Corp's Director of Finance A K Sharma.
"So surplus (oil) will stay in the market. If there is any
impact, it will be short term."
Higher oil prices and lower production costs are encouraging
U.S. shale operators to increase output, while Kazakhstan
started production at the Kashagan field in October.
Traders said the extent of the impact of the output deal
will also depend on how it affects exports from Saudi Arabia and
other OPEC members.
Cuts in export supply from producers could come from changes
in operational tolerance, a contractual clause that allows
either the buyer or seller to increase or reduce volumes by up
to 10 percent, trade sources said.
The OPEC deal "will provide some price momentum but it
cannot be compared with the cut seen back in 2008," a
Singapore-based trader said, referring to the last OPEC
production cut at 4.2 million bpd.
Production cuts early in the year are also a normal response
to a low-demand season in February and March when Asian refiners
typically shut for maintenance, he said.
Stronger prompt prices have also narrowed oil contango
market structures, potentially prompting the release of oil from
storage that could add to supplies, traders said.
Oil is more expensive in future months in a contango market,
encouraging traders to store the commodity, but supplies are
backed out when spreads start to weaken.
Strength in Middle East crude benchmark Dubai may also
further narrow its price gap against Brent, leading Asia
refiners to buy more oil from the Atlantic Basin and the
Americas, traders said. DUB-EFS-1M ASCRD-DUBSGSW-HD
IMPACT ON OIL DEMAND, MARGINS
Asian refiners are more concerned about the impact of higher
oil prices on demand and profitability rather than the OPEC
supply cuts as most have other crude sources to turn to.
China's independent refiners - also known as teapots -
usually take more crude from South America and West Africa, for
example.
The OPEC cuts will come mostly from Saudi Arabia and its
Middle Eastern allies United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, from whom
teapots barely import, so the impact will be minimal, said Zhang
Liucheng, vice president of Dongming Petrochemical Group, the
country's largest independent refiner.
As for any broad increase in oil prices, "whether it would
affect teapots' crude demand, we'll need to watch out for
domestic demand for refined fuel, which has not been great as
even gasoline demand is growing less fast," Zhang said.
A spokesman at South Korea's second-largest refiner GS
Caltex said: "What's more important to us is the
product crack spread rather than the rising crude oil price ...
We have to watch how the OPEC decision will affect oil demand."
