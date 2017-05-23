Mexico says supports OPEC cuts as way to stabilise oil market

VIENNA May 23 Mexico supports an extension of
OPEC's supply cuts as a way to stabilise oil markets and bring
fresh investment into the country's growing energy sector, the
Mexican deputy secretary for hydrocarbons said on Tuesday.
Aldo Flores-Quiroga said he believed members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries should and
would continue plans to coordinate oil production cuts into at
least 2018. He did not say whether he preferred a six- or
nine-month extension, which OPEC members are
debating.
"Stable markets help provide a stable framework for
investment, and that helps Mexico," said Flores-Quiroga, who
assumed his post last summer.
Oil ministers from OPEC and non-member producers meet on
Thursday in Vienna.
Mexico, which is not in OPEC, has seen its oil industry
atrophy in the past 50 years due to underinvestment and hostile
regulation of foreign partners.
Constitutional changes in 2013 have slowly begun to attract
capital to the second-largest Latin American economy, but low
oil prices have hindered Mexico City's efforts.
Exxon Mobil Corp, for example, plans to invest $300
million in retail filling stations through the next decade in
Mexico, but will import fuel due to a lack of local crude supply
and refining capacity.
