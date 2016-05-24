Debt repayments in crude cripple poorer oil producers

* Angola, Venezuelan debt to China guaranteed with oil
By Libby George and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, May 24 Poorer oil-producing countries
which took out loans to be repaid in oil when the price was
higher are having to send three times as much to respect
repayment schedules now prices have fallen.
This has crippled the finances of countries such as Angola,
Venezuela, Nigeria and Iraq and created a further division
within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Ahead of an OPEC meeting next week, poorer members have
continued to push for output cuts to lift prices but wealthier
Gulf Arab members such as Saudi Arabia, which are free of such
debts, are resisting taking any action despite prices falling 60
percent in the past 2 years.
Angola, Africa's largest oil producer has borrowed as much
as $25 billion from China since 2010, including about $5 billion
last December, forcing its state oil firm to channel almost its
entire oil output towards debt repayments this year.
This year Angola, Nigeria, Iraq, Venezuela and Kurdistan are
due to repay a total of between $30 billion and $50 billion with
oil, according to Reuters calculations based on publicly
disclosed information and details given by participants in
ongoing restructuring talks.
Repaying $50 billion required only slightly over 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports when it was trading at $120
per barrel but with prices of around $40, the same repayment
would require exports of over 3 million bpd.
"All of those oil nations - Angola, Nigeria, Venezuela -
have taken money for survival but haven't got any money left for
investments. That is very damaging to their long-term growth
prospects," said Amrita Sen from Energy Aspects think-tank.
"People tend to look at current production volumes but if
you have committed your entire production to China or other
buyers under loans - then you cannot invest to keep growing and
won't benefit from higher prices in the future."
China has also become Venezuela's top financier via an
oil-for-loans program which since 2007 has funnelled $50 billion
into Venezuelan coffers in exchange for repayment in crude and
fuel, including a $5 billion deal last September.
While details of the loans have not been made public,
analysts from Barclays estimate Caracas owes $7 billion to
Beijing this year and needs nearly 800,000 bpd to meet payments,
up from 230,000 bpd when oil traded at $100 per barrel.
Last week, Venezuela said it had reached a deal with China
to improve the terms of loans, giving its economy "oxygen". It
did not disclose the new terms.
Nigeria and Iraq also owe billions of dollars repayable in
oil to companies such as Shell and Exxon Mobil,
according to national oil firms and industry sources.
Iraq is trying to renegotiate contracts for investment and
development of new oil fields that it has with companies
including Exxon, Shell and Lukoil. It was supposed to repay the
companies $23 billion this year with oil but is now arguing that
it will only have enough crude to repay $9 billion.
Nigeria owes $3 billion this year in oil repayments to big
oil companies which have helped the country fund its share of
joint oil field development.
Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan has leveraged all
its oil production, worth $3 billion, to trading houses Vitol
and Petraco as well as to Turkey to fund a fight against Islamic
State, according to its natural resources minister.
Ecuador, one of OPEC's smallest member countries, borrowed
up to $8 billion from Chinese and Thai firms, repayable with
oil, between 2009 and 2015, according to the national oil
company.
SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS
In contrast, OPEC's Gulf Arab members -- Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar -- have very few joint
ventures with oil companies, do not have pre-payment deals with
China and do not need to borrow from trading houses.
While Saudi Arabia saw every dollar from its oil sales going
to state coffers, the poorer members had a large part of their
oil revenue eaten up by debts, leaving no money to invest in
infrastructure and field development.
As a result, Nigeria and Venezuela are now facing steep
production declines at a time when Saudi Arabia is preparing to
further ramp up supplies as it invested heavily in new fields.
This helps to explain why Saudi Arabia is resisting a global
deal to reduce output because the lack of debt means it is able
to use the money for development and reinforce its dominant
position in oil markets.
Nigeria and Venezuela, meanwhile, are desperate for a deal
that would reduce output and push up prices to help them invest
in oil fields and repay fewer barrels to creditors.
"It may ultimately be mounting supply disruptions in
stressed states, rather than collective cartel action, that
causes an accelerated market rebalancing," RBC Capital's head of
commodity strategy Helima Croft said.
