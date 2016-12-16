Russia's Novak says all oil firms to cut output under OPEC deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 16 All Russian oil companies, including champion producer Rosneft, have agreed to cut crude output under Moscow's agreements with OPEC, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
Asked if Rosneft would cut production alongside other producers, Novak told reporters: "All companies agree to cut output." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.