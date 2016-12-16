版本:
Russia's Novak says all oil firms to cut output under OPEC deal

TOKYO Dec 16 All Russian oil companies, including champion producer Rosneft, have agreed to cut crude output under Moscow's agreements with OPEC, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Asked if Rosneft would cut production alongside other producers, Novak told reporters: "All companies agree to cut output." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

