Russia's Rosneft, facing natural output decline, floats idea of oil production cuts

MOSCOW, March 2 Russia's Rosneft, the
world's biggest listed oil producer by volumes, is floating the
idea of a domestic oil production cut as a tool to balance the
global market and as the firm itself is facing a natural decline
this year, two industry sources said.
It was not immediately clear if Rosneft's proposal was that
its own output would be reduced, or that production across all
Russian energy firms would go down.
If it was just Rosneft's output alone being reduced, that
would be offset by growth in output from other producers.
According to Russian Energy Ministry data, Gazprom Neft,
Bashneft and Tatneft were showing growth in February.
Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela reached a
preliminary agreement last month in Doha to freeze oil
production for this year at the levels reached in January, in a
move to curb surplus supply on the global oil market.
Following a meeting on Tuesday with the heads of Rosneft,
Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, Bashneft, Surgutneftegas and others in the
Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that
they agreed to stick to the Doha deal.
Rosneft's proposals would go further than the freeze already
agreed. Two industry sources told Reuters that Rosneft was
proposing a cut in production as it will face a natural decline
this year in any case.
"This is not something new for the market - everyone has
heard this and everyone is discussing this," a source in a major
oil producer said.
Mikhail Leontyev, Rosneft spokesman, said: "Anonymous
sources who are leaking confidential information and are
inclined to lies and fantasies should not be trusted."
A third industry source familiar with Rosneft plans said
that the company expects its oil production to fall by around 2
percent this year. "If they manage to prevent a deeper fall that
would be a good achievement," the source said.
A fourth industry source confirmed the figure of 2 percent.
