UPDATE 1-Rosneft, facing natural output decline, floats idea of oil production cut

* Four nations agreed to freeze oil output at Jan levels in
Doha
* Rosneft oil output seen falling 2 pct in 2016 - sources
* Russian oil firms back output freeze deal, not cuts
By Olesya Astakhova, Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 2 Russia's Rosneft, the
world's biggest listed oil producer by volume, is floating the
idea of a domestic production cut to balance the global market
and as the firm faces a natural decline this year, two industry
sources said.
It was not immediately clear whether Rosneft was proposing
that its own output be reduced or that production across all
Russian energy firms go down.
A reduction in Rosneft's output alone would be offset by
growth at other producers. According to Russian Energy Ministry
data, Gazprom Neft, Bashneft and Tatneft
showed growth in February.
Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela reached a
preliminary agreement last month in Doha to freeze oil
production for this year at levels reached in January, in a move
to curb surplus supply on the global oil market.
Following a meeting on Tuesday with the heads of Rosneft,
Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, Bashneft, Surgutneftegas
and others in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Wednesday that they agreed to stick to the Doha
deal.
But in opening remarks on Tuesday, Putin said "some had more
radical proposals". He did not elaborate.
DOHA PLUS
Rosneft's proposal would go further than the freeze already
agreed. The two industry sources told Reuters that Rosneft was
proposing a cut in production as it will face a natural decline
this year in any case.
"This is not something new for the market - everyone has
heard this and everyone is discussing this," a source at a major
oil producer said.
Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said: "Anonymous sources
who are leaking confidential information and are inclined to
lies and fantasies should not be trusted." The Energy Ministry
declined to comment.
A third industry source familiar with Rosneft's plans said
the company expects its oil production to fall around 2 percent
this year. "If they manage to prevent a deeper fall that would
be a good achievement," the source said.
A fourth industry source confirmed the figure of 2 percent.
Tuesday's meeting ended in agreement to freeze oil output at
January levels, of 10.88 million barrels per day (bpd).
One of the industry sources and another at a Russian oil
firm said that even with Rosneft's production falling, overall
oil output in the country, among the world's top producers,
should be stable.
"Our position is calm - the talk is about stabilising
production in the country. In general, everything will be
neutral; their decline will be compensated by our growth," the
source with a Russian oil firm said.
Rosneft pumped an average 4.2 million bpd in 2014 but has
yet to publish consolidated output figures for last year.
