Rosneft ready to comply with extension of oil output cut deal - RIA

MOSCOW May 15 Russia's biggest oil company, Rosneft, stands ready to comply with any decision to extend a global deal on oil output cuts, RIA news agency quoted Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin as saying on Monday.

Rosneft played a role in preparing a joint statement by the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia in which they said they supported extending the global output cuts until March 2018, RIA quoted Sechin as saying. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
