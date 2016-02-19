Doha oil group to monitor market to June, new measures possible - Venezuela

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS Feb 19 Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela will monitor the oil market through to June following this week's agreement to freeze production and potentially take additional measures to rescue prices, the South American country's oil minister said on Friday afternoon. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.