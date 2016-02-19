版本:
2016年 2月 20日

Doha oil group to monitor market to June, new measures possible - Venezuela

CARACAS Feb 19 Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela will monitor the oil market through to June following this week's agreement to freeze production and potentially take additional measures to rescue prices, the South American country's oil minister said on Friday afternoon. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

