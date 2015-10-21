Venezuela says oil equilibrium price around $88/bbl

VIENNA Oct 21 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino said on Wednesday that the market equilibrium price for oil is around $88 per barrel.

"At $40 a barrel, we are below the equilibrium price," he told reporters.

A technical discussion among oil experts from OPEC and non-OPEC countries is being held in Vienna on Wednesday ahead of the oil producer group's Dec. 4 policy meeting.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)