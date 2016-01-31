版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 31日 星期日 18:06 BJT

Venezuelan oil minister to talk with Russian officials, Rosneft next week- RIA

MOSCOW Jan 31 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino will meet with officials of Russia's energy ministry on Monday, RIA news agency quoted the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow as saying on Sunday.

Del Pino will also hold talks with Russia's biggest oil producers, notably Rosneft, on Tuesday, it said.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by John Stonestreet)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐