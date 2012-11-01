Opel hires VW-manager Neumann for CEO job -paper

FRANKFURT Nov 1 Volkswagen manager and former Continental chief Karl-Thomas Neumann is set to become chief executive at General Motor's Opel, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

"Neumann at the top would be good for Opel. He has the caliber we need," the paper quoted an unidentified Opel board member in a pre-release for its Friday issue.

The paper said the appointment still needed approval of the Opel supervisory board and added that the earliest Neumann could start was next summer.

An Opel spokesman declined to comment.

Opel has been a drag on GM's results, leading the automaker to push for changes at the European unit, which has lost a total of $16 billion over the last dozen years despite repeated rounds of job cuts.

In the third quarter GM Europe, which sells mainly under the Opel brand, posted an operating loss of $478 million, in line with what analysts had expected.

GM's Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, who is leading Opel's restructuring, said on Wednesday the Detroit company was targeting $500 million in fixed-cost savings in Europe between 2013 and 2015.