Opel hires VW-manager Neumann for CEO job -paper

FRANKFURT Nov 1 Volkswagen manager
and former Continental chief Karl-Thomas Neumann is
set to become chief executive at General Motor's Opel,
Financial Times Deutschland reported.
"Neumann at the top would be good for Opel. He has the
caliber we need," the paper quoted an unidentified Opel board
member in a pre-release for its Friday issue.
The paper said the appointment still needed approval of the
Opel supervisory board and added that the earliest Neumann could
start was next summer.
An Opel spokesman declined to comment.
Opel has been a drag on GM's results, leading the automaker
to push for changes at the European unit, which has lost a total
of $16 billion over the last dozen years despite repeated rounds
of job cuts.
In the third quarter GM Europe, which sells mainly under the
Opel brand, posted an operating loss of $478 million, in line
with what analysts had expected.
GM's Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, who is leading Opel's
restructuring, said on Wednesday the Detroit company was
targeting $500 million in fixed-cost savings in Europe between
2013 and 2015.