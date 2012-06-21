版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 17:04 BJT

Opel CEO says will keep up spending on products

MONTE CARLO, June 21 General Motors unit Opel will keep up investments in products, the European car makers' chief executive said on Thursday.

"We will make a significant investment in Opel's product portfolio," Karl-Friedrich Stracke said at an automotive industry event.

"I noticed with interest that some of our key competitors have announced plans to cut product investment spending," he said.

Italy's Fiat SpA said last week it is cutting its capital expenditure in Europe by half a billion euros this year because of a protracted market slump.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐