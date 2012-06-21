Opel CEO says will keep up spending on products

BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics Q4 loss per share $1.07
* Sees FY 2017 aggregate partner company revenue $395 million to $420 million
MONTE CARLO, June 21 General Motors unit Opel will keep up investments in products, the European car makers' chief executive said on Thursday.
"We will make a significant investment in Opel's product portfolio," Karl-Friedrich Stracke said at an automotive industry event.
"I noticed with interest that some of our key competitors have announced plans to cut product investment spending," he said.
Italy's Fiat SpA said last week it is cutting its capital expenditure in Europe by half a billion euros this year because of a protracted market slump.
* Sees FY 2017 aggregate partner company revenue $395 million to $420 million
* Qtrly net earnings available to common shareholders was $0.64 per common share
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S