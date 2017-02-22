Germany satisfied with PSA commitments on Opel - govt spokesman

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
BERLIN Feb 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is satisfied that PSA Group is addressing Berlin's demands on jobs, investment and plants in talks about buying General Motors' Opel unit, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
A telephone call between Merkel and PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares on Tuesday was "encouraging", spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.
"We will accompany the talks (between the companies) positively," he said, adding Opel was a strong brand that must be preserved. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.