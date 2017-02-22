版本:
2017年 2月 22日

Germany satisfied with PSA commitments on Opel - govt spokesman

BERLIN Feb 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is satisfied that PSA Group is addressing Berlin's demands on jobs, investment and plants in talks about buying General Motors' Opel unit, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

A telephone call between Merkel and PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares on Tuesday was "encouraging", spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

"We will accompany the talks (between the companies) positively," he said, adding Opel was a strong brand that must be preserved. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
