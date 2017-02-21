版本:
PSA boss gives Merkel assurances on Opel jobs - German spokesman

BERLIN Feb 21 PSA Group's chief executive gave guarantees to Germany's Angela Merkel in a phone call that Opel would remain independent in a merged company with PSA and also gave jobs and investment assurances, the chancellor's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"PSA Chief (Carlos) Tavares stressed that both companies would complement each other well," spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

"He stressed to the chancellor that PSA would preserve the independence of Opel in a merged company and would give plant, investment and job guarantees," Seibert added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)
