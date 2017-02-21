German econ min says PSA's job guarantees for Opel a "good result"

BERLIN Feb 21 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday that PSA Group's guarantee to safeguard jobs at Opel factories if it buys the European arm of General Motors was a "good result".

PSA Group's chief executive gave guarantees to Germany's Angela Merkel in a phone call that Opel would remain independent in a merged company with PSA and also gave jobs and investment assurances, the chancellor's spokesman said on Tuesday.

