版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 20:04 BJT

Britain's May told GM CEO she wants to see Vauxhall jobs protected

LONDON, March 6 Prime Minister Theresa May told the chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra, that she wanted to see jobs at two Vauxhall car plants in Britain secured for the long term during a phone call on Sunday, May's office said in a statement.

On Monday France's PSA Group agreed to buy Opel, and its British Vauxhall brand, from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

"The Prime Minister set out to Ms Barra the importance of the Vauxhall brand to the UK and reiterated her desire for the jobs at both plants to be secured for the long term," the statement said.

"Ms Barra made clear that Vauxhall would remain a British brand and that the deal would recognise and respect all agreements regarding the workforce," May's office said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐