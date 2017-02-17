Britain says PSA bosses wish to build on Vauxhall's success

LONDON Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA
Group have told the British government they would seek
to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they
succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
Britain's Business minister Greg Clark went to Paris on
Thursday evening to meet French politicians and PSA executives
to discuss their plan to buy the European operations of General
Motors, Opel, which include the Vauxhall plants in
Britain.
The talks have set political alarm bells ringing in Britain
and Germany, where there are fears that a sale could lead to
heavy job losses at the two businesses.
In a short statement Clark said the PSA executives had
"stressed that they valued highly the enduring strength of the
Vauxhall brand, underpinned by its committed workforce."
"While discussions are still on-going, they made clear to me
that in any deal these were strengths they would wish to build
on," he said. Clark had previously contacted GM President Dan
Ammann to express concern over the future of Opel's UK plants.
Clark said on Thursday he had been reassured by General
Motors that the firm did not intend to "rationalise" its
Vauxhall operations in Britain.
Germany expects the proposed acquisition to go ahead, a
German minister said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Adrian Croft)