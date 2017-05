LONDON Feb 24 The chief executive of Peugeot said it was not in his nature to close car plants as he discussed the potential takeover of GM's British brand Vauxhall, the head of the country's biggest union told reporters on Friday.

Peugeot boss Carlos Tavares was meeting the Unite union's General Secretary Len McCluskey as concerns mount about jobs at GM's two British plants.

"He talked in terms of not being here to shut plants. That's not his nature," McCluskey said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey)