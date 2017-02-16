版本:
GM says will not "rationalise" UK operations - British minister

LONDON Feb 16 British business minister Greg Clark said he had been reassured by General Motors that the firm did not intend to "rationalise" its Vauxhall operations in the UK, after a meeting held to discuss GM's merger talks with France's PSA.

"There is some way to go in discussions between GM and PSA but I was reassured by GM's intention, communicated to me, to build on the success of these operations rather than rationalise them," Clark said in a statement. "We will continue to be in close contact with GM and PSA in the days and weeks ahead." (Reporting by William James and Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg)
