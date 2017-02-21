版本:
UK union to seek assurances over jobs, plants from PSA chief on Friday

LONDON Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.

Peugeot maker PSA is considering the buyout of General Motors' European operations, which include Vauxhall in Britain, and said on Tuesday it will respect existing labour agreements if a deal took place.

"We’ll be seeking these very same assurances for our workers, plants and agreements when I meet with Mr Tavares on Friday," Unite's General Secretary Len McCluskey said in an emailed statement.

"UK car buyers want to buy Vauxhall because it is seen as a quintessential British brand, associated clearly with UK plants and jobs," he added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)
