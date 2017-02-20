UK union chief likely to meet Peugeot CEO on Friday over GM deal-source

LONDON Feb 20 The head of Britain's biggest
trade union Unite is likely to meet the CEO of Peugeot
on Friday in London to discuss the potential takeover of General
Motors' European operations, a trade union source told
Reuters.
"It looks like it is happening on Friday morning," the
source said of the meeting between Unite General Secretary Len
McCluskey and Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.
There is growing concern over the future of GM's British
Vauxhall plants following reports Peugeot has pledged to
continue operating all four of GM's German production sites if
the deal goes ahead, the source also said.
Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares is also due to meet
Prime Minister Theresa May this week although the date has not
been confirmed.
