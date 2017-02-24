版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 21:30 BJT

UK minister says assured by Peugeot CEO of commitments to UK plants

LONDON Feb 24 Britain's business minister Greg Clark said he discussed with the chief executive of Peugeot the firm's approach to expand production, rather than close plants, as the French carmaker explores taking over GM's Vauxhall and Opel brands in Europe.

Clark met PSA's Carlos Tavares in London on Friday as concerns mounted about the future of jobs and production at Britain's two Vauxhall plants.

"We discussed how PSA's approach is to increase market share and expand production rather than close plants. I was assured that the commitments to the plants would be honoured," Clark said in a statement.

"There was also recognition that members of the Vauxhall pension fund will be no worse off."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐