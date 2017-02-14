版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 19:56 BJT

PSA in talks to buy Opel from GM, company confirms

PARIS Feb 14 PSA Group is discussing a potential acquisition of rival European carmaker Opel from General Motors, a spokesman for the French manufacturer said on Tuesday.

"PSA confirms that it is exploring a number of strategic initiatives with GM with the aim of increasing its profitability and operating efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel," company spokesman Bertrand Blaise said.

Sources earlier told Reuters that GM and PSA, owner of brands including Peugeot, were in advanced discussions to combine the Paris-based carmaker with Opel. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐