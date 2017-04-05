German minister, labour reps welcome PSA work contract assurances for Opel merger

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 5 Germany's economy minister said she had held constructive talks with PSA Chairman Carlos Tavares on Wednesday about the planned merger of the French group with Germany's Opel and felt reassured that existing labour deals would remain.
Germany has welcomed the merger, provided the Opel brand stays independent and the merged group respects existing labour agreements, protects Opel sites and gives job guarantees.
"I particularly welcome the commitment by Mr Tavares to respect and continue all the collective agreements," said minister Brigitte Zypries in a statement.
"The federal government and federal states will continue to lend their constructive support to the process of merging PSA and Opel/Vauxhall," she added.
Tavares said he had reaffirmed PSA's ambition to "build on the quality of relations with employee representatives as a key factor of success of the company". (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.