Merkel constantly being updated on progress of Opel talks - spokesman

BERLIN Feb 20 Chancellor Angela Merkel is constantly being updated about the progress in talks between the German government and management of Peugeot and General Motors about the planned sale of Opel, a government spokesman said on Monday.

An economy ministry spokesman denied to comment on a media report that Peugeot had pledged to the government to continue operating all four German production sites of Opel as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of GM'S European arm.

But he added that the German government was also in "good contact" with the British government and that both countries would not let themselves being played off against each other.

GM's European arm includes Opel's British sister brand Vauxhall. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr)