Opel agreements on product plans reach beyond 2020 - labour chiefs

FRANKFURT Feb 17 Agreements with workers at
General Motors' European arm Opel on project and product
plans reach "far beyond 2020", the German and European works
councils and trade union IG Metall said in a statement on
Friday.
They did not provide further details on the agreements.
GM and Peugeot owner PSA Group said this week they
were in talks over a possible sale of Opel, known as Vauxhall in
Britain, causing alarm in Berlin and London over possible job
cuts and factory closures.
The works councils and IG Metall said earlier on Friday that
workers' representatives at Opel were prepared to hold
"constructive" talks with PSA as long as commitments to jobs and
plant investments were upheld.
