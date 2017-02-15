GM CEO, President at Opel HQ for talks with management

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
FRANKFURT Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.
PSA and GM on Tuesday said they were exploring a potential deepening of strategic initiatives, including a sale of Opel to the French company.
German monthly Manager Magazin reported that Barra and Ammann were visiting Opel to brief top management there about the talks with PSA.
Manager Magazin also said Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann was in parallel working on a strategy to turn Opel into a pure electric car brand by 2030. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct