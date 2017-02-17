版本:
Opel labour chiefs say prepared for constructive talks with PSA

FRANKFURT Feb 17 Workers' representatives of General Motors' European arm Opel are prepared to hold "constructive" talks with prospective new owner PSA Group if the French group buys Opel, known as Vauxhall in Britain, they said on Friday.

"The fundamental basis for these talks... must be the unequivocal recognition and implementation of existing agreements for all Opel/Vauxhall sites," the German and European works councils and the IG Metall trade union said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
