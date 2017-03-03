GM's Opel calls town hall meeting for Monday morning -source

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.
The company earlier on Friday cut short a town hall meeting at the Ruesselsheim, Germany headquarters, in part because management said it could not discuss details of a potential acquisition of the carmaker by French rival PSA Group.
Reuters had reported on Thursday that PSA and Opel parent GM may announce a deal in the coming days. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.