UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant

* PSA, GM poised to announce Opel deal on Monday
* Board of PSA blessed acquisition -source
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source
(Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
By Laurence Frost, Gilles Guillaume and Pamela Barbaglia
PARIS/LONDON, March 4 France's PSA Group
is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General
Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the
U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the
acquisition.
The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday
it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which
the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters
reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.
By acquiring Opel, the French group will leapfrog rival
Renault to become Europe's second-ranked carmaker
after Volkswagen by market share. Between them, PSA
and GM Europe recorded 71.6 billion euros ($76 billion) in
revenue and 4.3 million vehicle deliveries last year.
The tie-up was approved on Friday by the PSA supervisory
board, on which the French government, Peugeot family and
China's Dongfeng are represented as shareholders, one
source with knowledge of the matter said.
Spokespeople for PSA and Opel declined further comment.
The two carmakers, which already share some production in an
existing European alliance, confirmed last month they were
negotiating an outright acquisition of Opel and its British
Vauxhall brand by Paris-based PSA, sparking widespread concern
over possible job cuts.
In their jointly issued invitation to a Paris press
conference at 0815 GMT on Monday, PSA and GM gave no indication
of its subject. Separate briefings for the German press and Opel
unions are expected to be held the same day.
Sources close to the talks had reported progress on Thursday
after the carmakers narrowed differences on a near-$10 billion
Opel pension deficit and other issues. GM's European arm
recently posted a 16th consecutive year of losses.
The negotiations had encountered problems over GM demands
that a PSA-owned Opel be barred from competing against its own
Chevrolet lineup in markets including China, they said.
But the "non-compete" issues were finally resolved as GM
agreed to inject "substantially more" into the pensions than the
$1 billion to $2 billion it had initially offered, another
person said. The sources declined to give further details.
Detroit-based GM, which came close to selling Opel to Magna
in 2009, has faced investor pressure to offload its
struggling European arm and focus on raising profitability
rather than chase the global sales crown currently held by VW.
After fending off 2015 merger overtures by Fiat Chrysler
with support from her board, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra
agreed to target a 20 percent minimum return on invested capital
and pay out more cash to shareholders.
For PSA, the Opel deal caps a stellar two-year recovery
under cost-cutting CEO Carlos Tavares, who said on Feb. 23 he
would apply the same methods to Opel if the deal went through.
PSA averted bankruptcy by selling 14 percent stakes to France
and Dongfeng in 2014, to match a diluted Peugeot family holding.
The acquisition offered an "opportunity to create a European
car champion" and quickly exceed 5 million annual vehicle sales,
Tavares told analysts as he presented full-year earnings. PSA
also expects savings of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion)
from the tie-up, sources have said.
Tavares also told his board that PSA would redevelop the
Opel lineup with its own technologies to achieve rapid savings,
according to people with knowledge of the matter.
($1 = 0.9416 euros)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by
Alexander Smith)