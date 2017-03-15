Opel CEO to stay on under Peugeot leadership - magazine

FRANKFURT, March 15 Opel Chief Executive
Karl-Thomas Neumann plans to remain in his job even after the
carmaker has been sold to France's Peugeot, the German executive
told German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.
Earlier this month, France's PSA Group agreed to
buy Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the
business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), raising questions
about Neumann's future.
"It is important for me to stand before employees and show
leadership. I have done this in the past and will continue to do
so," Neumann told the magazine, adding he would work with PSA's
Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.
"I think we have great respect for each other. That is why I
see a good foundation for continued cooperation," the magazine
quoted Neumann as saying.
PSA has pledged to run Opel as a separate company with
separate management, while exploring opportunities for expanding
sales of Opel cars beyond Europe.
Neumann told Auto Motor und Sport he was sceptical about
introducing the Opel brand in China.
"The Chinese market is no longer the cure-all to help solve
the problems on all the other markets," he said, adding his
first priority would be to make Opel profitable in Europe by
deepening cooperation with Peugeot rather than using resources
to build up Opel in Asia.
