UPDATE 4-GM in talks to sell European auto business to Peugeot

* Peugeot owner in talks to acquire GM's European business
* Combination would be second largest in European car market
* Opel business has struggled for profitability
(Recasts throughout, adding context on GM strategy, comments
from French, German governments)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Edward Taylor
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 14 In a move that could
shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and
French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in
talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto
operations.
For PSA, owner of the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands,
acquiring GM's Opel and Vauxhall brands would give it a 16.3
percent share of the European passenger car market, vaulting it
into second place in the region, ahead of French rival Renault
SA and behind Germany's Volkswagen AG.
Any deal would have to overcome financial, industrial and
political obstacles. Germany's industrial union IG Metall on
Tuesday fired a warning shot, saying that if the companies were
discussing the sale of Opel without the union's involvement,
that would be an "an unprecedented breach of all German and
European co-determination rights." German Economy Minister
Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks
took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying GM's European
Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local
government.
The French government, which owns 14 percent of PSA, could
support a deal that would help PSA reach "critical mass," an
economy ministry source told Reuters. The government will "give
special attention to the impact in terms of jobs and the
industrial impact of these initiatives," the source said. France
is in the midst of a heated national election campaign.
A spokesman for the Peugeot family, which holds a matching
stake in the carmaker, was not immediately available.
It was not clear what price GM might want for the
loss-making European business, or what structure a deal could
take.
Both companies cautioned in statements that no deal is
certain, but investors cheered the disclosure, sending shares in
PSA, owner of the Peugeot and Citroen brands, up 3.7 percent and
boosting GM shares by 3.5 percent in early New York trading.
Shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV rose 3.9
percent as investors speculated that one consolidation play
could lead to another. Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne has campaigned for more than a year for GM to combine
with his company.
BARRA'S GM STRATEGY: SMALLER, MORE PROFITABLE
For GM, selling Opel would be the most dramatic
demonstration yet of Chief Executive Mary Barra's strategy of
putting profitability and returns on invested capital ahead of
market share.
Since taking over as GM's CEO in January 2014, Barra has
signed off on decisions to quit markets, including Russia and
Indonesia, where GM lost money, pull the Chevrolet brand out of
Europe, and slash sales to rental car fleets that long propped
up U.S. market share with little or no profit.
GM's global market share slipped by 0.3 percentage points
last year. Selling Opel and Vauxhall, which added almost 1
million cars to its sales, could mean abandoning the global
volume race in which it is currently ranked third behind
Volkswagen and Toyota Motor Corp, with just over 10
million vehicles delivered last year.
In 2015, Barra and GM's board quelled an attempt by an
investor group to install representatives on the automaker's
board by agreeing to return more cash to shareholders, and to
target 20 percent or better returns on invested capital. GM
executives said that measure drives them to put more money into
high profit markets, such as trucks and SUVs in the United
States, or growth opportunities such as developing autonomous
cars for ride services, and less in low-earning businesses.
In 2016, GM said its return on capital was 28.9 percent.
Despite delivering robust profits and promising $9 billion
in share buybacks between 2015 and 2017, GM shares are still
trading below the $41 a share level they reached in December
2013, just before Barra took over as CEO.
EUROPE IS A DRAG
GM Europe has been a drag on the automaker's global
profitability since 1999, the last year Opel and Vauxhall
recorded a net profit. GM restructured its European
operations over the past six years, shutting Opel factories in
Belgium and Germany and withdrawing the Saab and Chevrolet
brands from sale. Still, GM Europe failed to break even in 2016,
as Barra had once promised it would, and the company said last
week it did not expect profits in the operation until 2018.
Going forward, GM faces the prospect of heavy investments to
comply with European government and consumer demands for cleaner
diesel vehicles, and to catch up with a rapid shift toward sport
utility vehicles.
GM had previously discussed a sale of its European auto
business to Canadian parts maker Magna in the aftermath of the
financial crisis, when GM was heading toward a U.S.
government-led bankruptcy. But GM pulled the plug on the
tentative deal in 2009.
GM and PSA have already shared production of commercial vans
and developed common vehicle platforms, a relic of their last
attempt to forge a broader alliance, which was unwound in 2013
with the sale of the U.S. carmaker's stake in PSA.
Selling Opel would free up GM to invest more to develop
vehicles for the North American and Chinese markets, where it
makes nearly all of its automotive profits, as well as to expand
new businesses.
It remains unclear how PSA would cut costs in a combined
group. France's PSA has 10 factories in Europe and General
Motors has 11 plants.
Under Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, PSA has rebounded from
a 2013-14 brush with bankruptcy to reach record levels of
earnings, posting a 6.8 percent automotive operating margin in
the first half of last year.
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost in
Paris and Joe White in Detroit; Writing by Laurence Frost;
Editing by Keith Weir and Tom Brown)