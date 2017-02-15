UPDATE 3-Bosses defend Peugeot-Opel deal under political fire

* GM CEO visits Opel HQ after criticism in Germany
* PSA CEO plans to meet senior German officials soon
* Political pressure could still scupper deal - adviser
* PSA CEO will pledge to keep Opel German - source
(Adds German government, more sources comment)
By Arno Schuetze and Laurence Frost
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 15 PSA Group and
General Motors mobilised their chief executives on
Wednesday to defend the Peugeot maker's planned acquisition of
GM's Opel against a German-led backlash that could derail the
deal even before its terms are finalised.
Fearing job losses, Germany's federal government and
powerful unions have heaped criticism on the tie-up plan,
confirmed by both manufacturers on Tuesday. Britain also said it
had contacted GM President Dan Ammann to express concern over
the future of Opel's UK plants.
Paris-based PSA said it would despatch CEO Carlos Tavares to
meet German labour and political leaders likely to include
Chancellor Angela Merkel, as his GM counterpart Mary Barra
visited Opel headquarters near Frankfurt.
Tavares, expected to head the combined company if the deal
goes through, "wants to meet Opel's German stakeholders", a PSA
spokesman said, adding no date had yet been set for those talks.
The French carmaker had no further comment.
PSA and GM have declined to say what cuts they would make to
jobs, plants, production capacity or research and development
under the deal being discussed. Of GM Europe's roughly 38,000
staff, about 19,000 are in Germany and 4,500 in Britain.
While little is known about its financial or operational
terms, the prospects for a combined PSA-Opel have so far drawn
only lukewarm investor enthusiasm.
PSA shares fell almost 1 percent, reversing part of
Tuesday's 4.3 percent gain after some analysts cautioned that
significant cost savings would be needed to offset the combined
company's dependence on Europe's competitive, mature market. GM
shares were 1.5 percent lower at 1730 GMT.
Key savings in production and research and development could
prove elusive if the companies are forced to guarantee jobs and
industrial sites to secure government and union acceptance.
"There are too many unknown factors to get excited about a
potential transaction," Berenberg analyst Alexander Haissl said.
Critical questions include "how quickly PSA can achieve
potential savings and reduce GM Europe's cash burn", he told
clients in a note. "Restructuring of German and UK plants could
turn out to be difficult given the political pressure involved."
German unions can veto strategic decisions under the
country's co-determination laws. After news of the secret deal
talks broke, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it
was "totally unacceptable" the companies had not included labour
or local government representatives.
Berlin somewhat tempered its stance on Wednesday. The
government has a "strong interest in a successful future" for
Opel and will engage constructively with the discussions, a
government spokesman said.
Both companies are privately making the case that Opel would
face sharper cuts under continued GM ownership than under PSA's,
sources close to the matter said. GM last week pledged "renewed
actions" to restore European profitability.
'IN FLUX'
Germany and France both hold elections later this year. The
electoral hypersensitivity of job cuts is further heightened by
Merkel's precarious standing in opinion polls.
An adviser to one of the carmakers, who declined to be
identified, told Reuters on Wednesday that important aspects of
the tie-up were "very much in flux" and vulnerable to pressure.
"It's unclear whether GM will keep an Opel stake, who pays
what and if anything will go through at all, given the political
backlash," he said.
Another person briefed on the talks said Tavares would
pledge to "maintain Opel as a German company in full compliance
with German labour law" when he meets government and union
officials. He will present the deal as "an alliance between a
French carmaker and a German carmaker," the source said.
France, which had initially welcomed a PSA-Opel deal
providing French jobs were safeguarded, said on Wednesday it
understood Berlin's concerns. The subject came up in
conversation between Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and
Merkel, a German government spokesman said.
Barra did not speak to workers during her visit to Opel's
Ruesselsheim headquarters but sought instead to soothe their
apprehension with an internal statement.
The tie-up would put Opel and PSA "in a position to improve
their standing in the fast-changing European market", the GM
boss wrote, according to media reports later confirmed by staff.
The deal proposal emerged last year from regular talks
between GM and PSA, according to two people with knowledge of
the matter. The carmakers share three vehicle programmes as a
legacy of their last attempt to forge a deeper alliance.
That earlier effort foundered before PSA's 2013-14
near-bankruptcy and bailout, in which the French state and
China's Dongfeng took 14 percent stakes to match the
Peugeot family's diluted holding. GM sold a 7 percent PSA stake
ahead of the rescue.
But the joint development and production of SUVs and
commercial vans at three different PSA and Opel plants has
prepared engineering teams to do more, according to one of the
sources with knowledge of the plan.
"They're already working together," he said. "They would hit
the ground running."
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Kate Holton in
London, Edward Taylor in Ruesselsheim, Gernot Heller and Holger
Hansen in Berlin; Writing by Laurence Frost and Georgina
Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)