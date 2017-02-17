UPDATE 2-Merkel says to do all she can to secure Opel jobs in Germany

* Labour reps say basis for talks is commitment to jobs
* UK minister says PSA plans to build on Vauxhall strengths
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense
By Paul Carrel and Edward Taylor
BERLIN/RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, Feb 17 Germany
will do all it can to secure Opel plants and jobs in the country
if Peugeot maker PSA buys the General Motors (GM) business,
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, highlighting the
political challenges the carmakers face in sealing a deal.
Her comments came as workers' representatives at
German-headquartered Opel said they were prepared to hold talks
with PSA, as long as commitments to jobs and
investments were upheld - some of which extend beyond 2020.
GM and PSA said this week they were in talks over a
potential deal for the French carmaker to buy GM's European arm
Opel, sparking concerns in Germany and Britain of job losses.
Germany accounts for about half of Opel's 38,000 staff, while
4,500 are in Britain where Opel operates as Vauxhall.
Europe's car industry has been dogged for years by
overcapacity and analysts think cuts will be needed for a deal
to make sense. Two sources close to PSA told Reuters on Thursday
that job and plant cuts were part of the tie-up talks, with the
two Vauxhall sites in Britain in the front line.
However, any job losses would be fraught with difficulties,
with elections in both Germany and France this year and Britain
anxious to prove its departure from the European Union will not
lead foreign investors to pull out.
"With Opel, the talks are under way. The government has a
coordination process under way," Merkel told reporters after
meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Berlin.
"We will do everything we can politically to secure jobs and
sites in Germany," she added.
Merkel helped broker a deal in 2009 for Opel to receive
government guarantees if GM sold a stake in the business to
Canadian auto parts supplier Magna to avert mass
lay-offs among Opel's German workforce.
GM ended up pulling the plug on that plan, however, instead
restructuring, shutting Opel factories in Belgium and Germany
and withdrawing the Saab and Chevrolet brands from sale.
DAILY CONTACTS
Earlier, British business minister Greg Clark said he had
been told by PSA executives in a meeting on Thursday evening
that the French company planned to build on the success of the
Vauxhall business if it succeeded in buying Opel.
French Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue also pledged on
Friday to stay in daily contact with the German and British
governments on the potential deal. The French government owns a
14 percent stake in PSA.
For PSA, owner of the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands, buying
Opel would give it a 16.3 percent share of Europe's passenger
car market, vaulting it into second place in the region, ahead
of France's Renault but behind Germany's Volkswagen
While economies of scale could help PSA reduce Opel's
long-running losses, many analysts think it would also need to
make cost cuts to make the deal work.
But Opel's labour leaders are in no mood for compromise.
"The fundamental basis for these talks ... must be the
unequivocal recognition and implementation of existing
agreements for all Opel/Vauxhall sites," the German and European
works councils and trade union IG Metall said in a statement on
Friday.
Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann tweeted: "A
combination with PSA makes fundamental sense. I have great
understanding for our staff and customers' many questions."
At Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt, where
European works council chairman Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug briefed
staff for about 45 minutes on Friday, workers took the latest
twist in Opel's fate in their stride.
"Comment allez-vous?" one grinning worker greeted another
following the meeting.
