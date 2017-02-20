Opel jobs have not been guaranteed, says German deputy econ minister

FRANKFURT Feb 20 Peugeot and General
Motors have not given binding guarantees to preserve
German jobs and factories at Opel, Germany's Deputy Economy
Minister Matthias Machnig said on Monday.
Initial talks between the government and the management of
Peugeot and General Motors have led to some encouraging signals
that German jobs will be preserved, but these assurances have
not been translated into binding contracts, Machnig said.
"This is why speculation is premature at this point,"
Machnig, told German television ARD on Monday.
A combination with Peugeot could form the basis for a better
future for Opel, Machnig said.
