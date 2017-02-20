UPDATE 3-Germany encouraged over Opel jobs, but UK union worries

* Germany says no guarantees on Opel jobs, but encouraged
BERLIN/LONDON, Feb 20 Initial talks between the
German government and carmakers PSA and General Motors
have led to some encouraging signs that jobs at Opel
factories will be preserved, though no guarantees have been made
yet, a top official said on Monday.
In contrast, a source close to Britain's biggest trade union
said it was increasingly concerned about the future of Vauxhall
plants in England, should Peugeot-maker PSA seal a deal to buy
GM's European Opel/Vauxhall arm.
Europe's car industry has been dogged by overcapacity for
years, and analysts have said the planned sale of GM's loss
making European business to France's PSA is likely to result in
some cutbacks.
Two sources close to PSA told Reuters last week that job and
plant cuts were part of the tie-up talks, with the two Vauxhall
sites in Britain in the front line.
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which could
lead to trade tariffs, could be a factor in the decision,
although the country's politicians and unions are lobbying hard.
Of GM Europe's roughly 38,000 staff, around half are in
Germany and about 4,500 in Britain.
German Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig said on
Monday GM and PSA had so far not given any binding guarantees on
German jobs, but that there had been some encouraging signs.
"This is why speculation is premature at this point,"
Machnig told German television station ARD. He expressed hope
that a combination with France's PSA could form the basis of a
better future for Opel.
German newspaper Bild am Sonntag had reported that PSA had
pledged to continue operating all four of Opel's German
production sites.
That sent alarm bells ringing in Britain.
"We are increasingly concerned after reports that German
plants are safe," the trade union source told Reuters, adding
the head of the Unite union, Len McCluskey, was likely to meet
PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares in London on Friday.
However, British business minister Greg Clark said PSA
executives had told him they valued the Vauxhall brand and
prided themselves on not closing plants. In evidence to
lawmakers, he added PSA was not in a position to give guarantees
as it was still in talks with GM.
HIGH STAKES
Germany will hold a federal election in September and any
major job cuts at Opel could weaken the chances of Chancellor
Angela Merkel getting re-elected for a fourth term.
Merkel is constantly being updated on the progress of talks
between the government and the management of the carmakers,
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a regular news
conference in Berlin on Monday.
Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries will discuss the planned
deal in talks with her French counterpart Michel Sapin during
her visit in Paris on Thursday, a ministry spokesman said.
He added Berlin was also in contact with the British
government and the two countries would not let themselves be
played off against each other.
British business minister Clark is due to meet PSA's Tavares
"towards the end of the week," a government source said, in a
key test of Britain's ability to retain investment after its
Brexit vote in June.
Last year, Japanese carmaker Nissan asked for a
pledge of compensation if its UK plant was hit by Brexit, but
went on to invest in two new models after what a source
described as a government promise of extra support to counter
any loss of competitiveness.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also plans to speak with
Tavares and is determined to protect Britain's car industry, her
spokesman said on Monday.
"It's going to be a private conversation. There's been a
request for a meeting and we will try to make that meeting
happen, but I am not going to go into what the nature of that
conversation will be," he told reporters.
