UPDATE 3-Peugeot maker PSA says will honour existing Opel job guarantees

By Edward Taylor and Laurence Frost
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 21 PSA Group told
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and top labour representatives
that it would uphold Opel and Vauxhall job guarantees if it buys
the European arm of General Motors, though some analysts
say thousands of job losses are likely eventually.
As part of a sweeping charm offensive of the political and
automotive establishment in Germany, PSA Chief Executive Carlos
Tavares discussed his plans with Merkel on Tuesday, after
seeking to reassure powerful German labour union IG Metall and
Opel's European works council on Monday about the impact of any
deal on existing sites.
"PSA Group reaffirmed its commitment to respect the existing
agreements in the European countries and to continue the
dialogue with all parties," Peugeot maker PSA said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Tavares's discussion with Merkel, in a phone call, was
"fruitful", PSA said.
He presented the rationale for creating a European champion
with five "complementary" brands with deep roots in their
respective domestic markets and told Merkel Opel would benefit
from considerable independence within the group.
"The tone of the exchange was very convivial and Chancellor
Merkel was very receptive to our arguments," PSA said. According
to a German government spokesman, he also said that PSA would
give plant, investment and job guarantees.
The labour ministers of France and Germany said that they
believed a deal between GM and PSA would be a "win-win
situation" for both countries.
"We believe that both locations could benefit from it - both
the French and the German plants. German-French cooperation
could really spawn a champion company and that's why we're very
pleased about the development today," German Labour Minister
Andrea Nahles said, speaking at a BMW motorcycle plant in Berlin
with her French counterpart Myriam El Khomri.
Peugeot has agreed to adhere to existing pledges by General
Motors (GM) not to impose forced redundancies on some of its
German workforce until the end of 2018. Some existing agreements
about building certain models at Opel stretch beyond 2020.
However, some analysts say PSA will eventually need to make
big cuts to turn around loss-making Opel and sister brand
Vauxhall in a European car industry that has struggled for years
with overcapacity.
"It's about hard restructuring in Germany, the UK and in
Spain, resulting in at least 5,000 manufacturing job cuts. In
the end, an integrated General Motors Europe will likely have 20
to 30 percent fewer workers," Evercore analysts said in a note.
Germany accounts for about half of Opel's 38,000 staff,
while 4,500 are in Britain where Opel operates as Vauxhall.
Two sources close to PSA told Reuters last week that job and
plant cuts were part of the tie-up talks, with the two Vauxhall
sites in Britain in the front line.
EUROPEAN CHAMPION
Paris-based PSA said in a statement it planned to work
closely with Opel labour representatives to "find a path to the
creation of a European champion with Franco-German roots".
Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann said on Twitter he
believed that PSA's comments would reassure the carmaker's
employees. "Good that PSA has now reaffirmed its pledge to
respect existing agreements."
PSA's Tavares has also underlined his desire to build on
Opel's identity in conversations with German labour
representatives.
"Tavares communicated convincingly in the talks that he is
interested in a sustainable development for Opel/Vauxhall as an
independent company," European works council chief Wolfgang
Schaefer-Klug said in a separate statement.
Britain's Unite union has yet to receive assurances from PSA
officials regarding the possible takeover of Vauxhall.
