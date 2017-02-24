UPDATE 2-On visit to London, Peugeot boss offers reassuring words on Vauxhall plants

* PSA head Tavares meets UK business minister, union boss
* Puts emphasis on plans to expand output
* Politicians, unions worried over threat to jobs
(Updates after meeting with business minister)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Feb 24 The head of French carmaker PSA
played down the threat to British factories when he
discussed the potential takeover of GM's European
operations with union officials and politicians in London on
Friday.
The British visit was the latest part of a charm offensive
by Carlos Tavares, chief executive of Peugeot-maker PSA, after
news broke last week that PSA was in talks about a possible
purchase of the Opel business.
Germany accounts for about half of Opel's 38,000 staff,
while 4,500 are in Britain where Opel operates as Vauxhall and
there are concerns in both countries about the impact of any
deal on jobs.
Britain's business minister Greg Clark said talks with
Tavares focused on the firm's desire to boost output.
"We discussed how PSA's approach is to increase market share
and expand production rather than close plants. I was assured
that the commitments to the plants would be honoured," Clark
said in a statement.
"There was also recognition that members of the Vauxhall
pension fund will be no worse off."
Tavares said this week that the combined company would aim
to sell more than 5 million vehicles annually within "a few
years". PSA and GM Europe delivered 4.3 million vehicles between
them last year.
Tavares also delivered a similar message to the Unite
union's General Secretary Len McCluskey on Friday.
"He talked in terms of not being here to shut plants. That's
not his nature," McCluskey, the head of the country's biggest
union, told reporters, adding the talks were "relatively
positive".
But McCluskey said there remained a lot of issues to
discuss, including that of pensions.
The Vauxhall pension scheme has a deficit of up to 1 billion
pounds ($1.25 billion) according to a source.
In a statement PSA said Tavares used the meeting to reaffirm
"his commitment to conduct this dialogue in accordance with
existing agreements and the ethical approach of the PSA Group."
PSA said this week it would respect existing labour
agreements if a deal took place.
Underlining concerns about jobs, Opel's European works
council said it had agreed to open a line of communication with
its counterpart at PSA Group.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Keith Weir)