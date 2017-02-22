Peugeot recognises contribution of GM's UK plants to Vauxhall brand- UK minister

LONDON Feb 22 French carmaker Peugeot , which is exploring the takeover of General Motors' European operations, recognises the contribution its two British Vauxhall plants make to the car brand, British business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.

"There was a recognition, which I emphasised, of the contribution to the performance of Vauxhall, of the two plants and indeed the other operations that they have in this country."

"They are efficient, they are successful and there was a clear recognition of that by PSA," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Maytaal Angel)