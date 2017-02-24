Opel works council to seek contact with PSA labour bosses

BRIEF-Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care SOFIA Influenza A+B Assay
* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
FRANKFURT Feb 24 Opel's European works council said it had agreed to open a line of communication with its counterpart at PSA Group as the French carmaker holds talks over a tie-up with the company.
PSA, the Paris-based maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, and General Motors confirmed on Feb. 14 they were in talks over a PSA-Opel tie-up to create Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales after Volkswagen.
The news has sparked criticism in Germany and Britain amid fears of possible job losses.
Opel's European works council in a joint statement with Opel on Friday called on GM to "fulfil all agreements and commitments necessary for the success of the sites and the future company". (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
* Announces pricing of $300 million of 7.15 pct preferred stock offering
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.