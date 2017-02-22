UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman

LONDON Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.

Peugeot manufacturer PSA is in talks to take over General Motors' European brands, generating concerns in Britain, where GM operates a car plant and a van facility under the Vauxhall brand, that a takeover deal could prompt job losses and site closures.

The spokesman told reporters that the call, which had been arranged because a face-to-face meeting could not be scheduled, would take place around 1745 GMT. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)