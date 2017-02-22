UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
LONDON Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
Peugeot manufacturer PSA is in talks to take over General Motors' European brands, generating concerns in Britain, where GM operates a car plant and a van facility under the Vauxhall brand, that a takeover deal could prompt job losses and site closures.
The spokesman told reporters that the call, which had been arranged because a face-to-face meeting could not be scheduled, would take place around 1745 GMT. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.