Merkel says will do what she can to secure Opel jobs, plants in Germany

BERLIN Feb 17 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday her government would do all it can politically to secure Opel jobs and plants in Germany after PSA Group's proposed acquisition of General Motors' European arm.

"With Opel, the talks are underway. The government has a coordination process underway," Merkel told reporters after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Berlin.

"We will do everything we can politically to secure jobs and sites in Germany," she added.

