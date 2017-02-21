PSA says Germany's Merkel "very receptive" to case for Opel deal

PARIS Feb 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel was "very receptive" to the case for PSA Group's proposed acquisition of Opel from General Motors in a conversation with the French carmaker's chief executive, a company spokesman said.

Carlos Tavares spoke with the German leader by telephone for more than 35 minutes earlier on Tuesday, the PSA spokesman said.

"The tone of the exchange was very convivial and Chancellor Merkel was very receptive to our arguments," he said.

