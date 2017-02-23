版本:
French, German ministers say share job concerns in PSA-Opel deal

PARIS Feb 23 France and Germany share common concerns about the impact on jobs from PSA Group's proposed tied-up with General Motor's Opel unit, the two countries' economy ministers said on Wednesday after talks in Paris.

French Economy Minister Michel Sapin said it was in the interest of Peugeot-maker PSA that Opel's autonomy is fully preserved in the deal.

His German counterpart, Brigitte Zypries, said that the priority for Germany was that Opel's production and research and development sites were kept going. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
