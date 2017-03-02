Spain 'well-placed' in potential Peugeot-Opel deal -econ minister

MADRID, March 2 Spain's carmaking plants were
"well-placed" in the takeover talks between PSA Group
and General Motors' European arm, Economy Minister Luis
de Guindos said on Thursday after speaking to a senior executive
at PSA.
Between them, Opel and PSA, which makes Peugeot and Citroen
cars, have three factories in Spain, which employ about 13,000
people in total.
De Guindos did not detail in a radio interview whether he
had sought guarantees for jobs and labour agreements.
Other countries affected by the merger talks, including
France, Germany and the United Kingdom, had previously raised
alarms over whether it could affect workers, and have held talks
with the car makers in recent weeks.
"For the Peugeot group, if this merger ends up happening,
Spain is going to be very important ... and they are well aware
of that," De Guindos told RNE radio, singling out Opel's factory
in Zaragoza and Peugeot's in Vigo as key.
"They also raise another question, that the Spanish
factories ... are the most productive," de Guindos said, adding
that Spain was "well-placed."
He did not say who at PSA he had spoken to.
Spanish workers at PSA and General Motors factories have
raised concerns over the acquisition talks in recent weeks,
according to union sources.
Staff at PSA's smaller Villaverde factory in Madrid, where
production is running at well below capacity, are especially
worried, they added.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)