PSA says Opel acquisition would honour all existing union deals

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
PARIS Feb 21 PSA Group will honour existing agreements and job guarantees in place at all Opel sites if its proposed acquisition of General Motors' European division goes through, the French carmaker said on Tuesday after talks with German unions.
PSA boss Carlos Tavares met Opel's German unions and gave a "commitment to respect the existing agreements in all European countries", the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars said.
PSA plans to work closely with Opel unions including IG Metall to "find a path to the creation of a European champion with Franco-German roots", the Paris-based company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada