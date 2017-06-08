General Motors sale of Opel to PSA could be completed by end July

FRANKFURT, June 8 Opel, the European arm of
General Motors, said its sale to France's Peugeot
could be completed as early as July 31, pending
regulatory approval.
"We confirm that the closing is expected to take place in
the second half of 2017 as planned, and that the date of 31 July
constitutes a first assumption for the earliest possible date,
subject to the decision of the competition authorities,” Opel
said in a statement on Thursday.
In March, France's PSA Group said it plans to buy
Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business
at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).
Germany's Allgemeine Zeitung was first to report that the
closing date could be the end of July.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)