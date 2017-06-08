UPDATE 1-General Motors sale of Opel to PSA could be completed by end July

* GM's sale of Opel to France's PSA possible by end July
* Deal depends on regulatory approval
* Swift deal possible after concessions to workers - source
(Adds trade union source)
FRANKFURT, June 8 Opel, the European arm of
General Motors, said its sale to France's PSA Group
could be completed as early as July 31, pending
regulatory approval from antitrust authorities.
In March, when Peugeot owner PSA agreed to buy Opel from
General Motors (GM) in a deal valuing the business at 2.2
billion euros ($2.3 billion), the companies said the transaction
could be completed by year end.
On Thursday, GM signalled a deal may be possible earlier
than expected.
"We confirm that the closing is expected to take place in
the second half of 2017 as planned, and that the date of 31 July
constitutes a first assumption for the earliest possible date,
subject to the decision of the competition authorities,” Opel
said in a statement.
Germany's Allgemeine Zeitung was first to report the closing
date could be as early as end July.
A swift closing has been made possible because GM formally
agreed to protect factory jobs by signing binding contracts last
week, a trade union source told Reuters.
GM signed agreements handing workers co-determination rights
at Opel Automobile GmbH, the new company that will be sold to
PSA, and guaranteed it had set aside enough provisions to fund
pension liabilities, the source said.
GM projects are now guaranteed for a period of 3 years, the
source added.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark
Potter)